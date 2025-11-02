/WWE SNME: John Cena’s final opponent to be determined by 16-man NEW tournament

John Cena, ‘The Greatest of All Time’, is closing in on wrapping up his pro-wrestling career, with merely a few dates left in the WWE. With him set to hang up his in-ring boots at Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME) in Washington. DC (Dec 13), the WWE has decided to spice things up by announcing a new tournament, which Cena officially announced during the just-concluded SNME in Salt Lake City. Appearing at the event, Cena revealed that the winner of ‘The Last Time is Now Tournament’ will be his final opponent.

Several names appeared on the rumour mill in the lead-up to SNME, including Gunther and current Intercontinental champion Dominic Mysterio; however, considering how the WWE wants it to be grander, special yet memorable for everyone included, they decided to stage a 16-player tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the televised show, Cena revealed that 16 random people, from all WWE brands, including RAW, SMACKDOWN and NXT, and also those not contracted with the WWE, might also feature in this tournament. This announcement, however, drew everyone’s attention, with several former stars like Chris Jericho and even Edge rumoured to return to the WWE to face Cena in his final run.



Meanwhile, Cena has only four appearances left in WWE, with his final dates being the November 10th episode of MONDAY NIGHT Raw in Boston, the November 17th one in New York, November 29th at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, and his retirement match in Washington D.C. on December 13.

