WWE SNME 2025 Full Results: New champions crowned; Cena makes HUGE announcement

WWE’s Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 was a success, not only for the outcomes of the four marquee matches, but also for a massive announcement surrounding John Cena’s Retirement Tour. Check out details.
In the event opener between champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, considering the last-minute added speculation, Rhodes powered through despite giving up on his championship advantage. The title holder DDT’d McIntyre onto the gold before picking up a win with a Cross Rhodes.
Champion Tiffany Stratton faced off against her challenger, Jade Cargill, in the WWE Women’s title match. Handicapped by a knee injury caused by Cargill two weeks ago on SMACKDOWN, Stratton fell victim to Cargill, who hit her with Jaded to become the new champion.
In the triple threat match between the champion Dominik Mysterio, Rusev and Penta, the three superstars took on each other in a blockbuster tie. Despite going back and forth on each other, Mysterio found his way to defend his title after hitting the Frog Splash on Rusev.
CM Punk and Jey Uso fought for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship match at the SNME, with the crowd cheering the two contenders throughout. Salt Lake City witnessed Punk surviving the spear and the kick to the face by Uso, only to hit him with a couple of GTS’ to put his hands on the coveted World Heavyweight title.
With Cena approaching the twilight of his professional wrestling career, the WWE has yet to determine his final opponent on his last in-ring appearance as an active wrestler on Saturday Night’s Main Event (on December 13) in Washington. DC. To ensure Cena gets the best farewell, they announced ‘The Last Time is Now Tournament’, featuring 16 participants, all chosen from every WWE Brand, with Cena also suggesting that those who don’t even work with the company may also feature.