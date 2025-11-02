WWE SNME 2025 Full Results: New champions crowned; Cena makes HUGE announcement

With Cena approaching the twilight of his professional wrestling career, the WWE has yet to determine his final opponent on his last in-ring appearance as an active wrestler on Saturday Night’s Main Event (on December 13) in Washington. DC. To ensure Cena gets the best farewell, they announced ‘The Last Time is Now Tournament’, featuring 16 participants, all chosen from every WWE Brand, with Cena also suggesting that those who don’t even work with the company may also feature.