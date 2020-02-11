WWE: Simone, Dwyane Johnson's daughter set to carry on family legacy

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been a well-known 'superstar' in the WWE universe, now his 18-year-old daughter Simone Johnson will be taking her dad's, grandfather and great grand father's legacy forward.

According to the WWE network, Dwayne's daughter has begun training for becoming a WWE superstar at the WWE performance centre in Orlando, Florida. The announcement was made by the network on Monday. The teenager is set to enter the WWE ring soon and will be the fourth generation in the Johnson family to be a part of the wrestling.

The Rock was quick to respond to the news, he shared a post on Instagram which read: "Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work."

Simone is Dwyane's daughter from his former wife Dany Garcia. Dany shared a video congratulating her daughter on joining the wrestling company.

Dwayne Johnson was trained by Pat Patterson inside the squared circles. Dwayne went on to shine in the WWE universe, he was often referred to as "The People's Champ."

Dwayne Johnson then shifted his focus to Hollywood. He first had a successful cameo in 'The Mummy Returns' (2001) and he played his first lead role in 'The Scorpion King' (2002).

The Rock is now a Hollywood superstar and is the highest-paid celebrity in the world.

Dwayne was the man to induct his late father Rocky Johnson and his great grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia into WWE's Hall of fame in 2008.