WWE: Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes in triple threat match following WrestleMania 39: Reports

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. As we are closing in the gap for the Showcase of Immortals at Hollywood this year, the hype for this particular match is growing with each passing day. However, as per the latest reports, the former WWE champion Seth Rollins is all set to get his much-required title push going forward following Mania.

As per Xero News, Seth will be added in a triple threat title picture alongside Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the Backlash PPV that will happen in May. The report further suggests that if the creative decides to go ahead with this plan, it would ideally be for the WWE Championship.

There are some internally pushing for a Backlash Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes.



IF that Triple Threat match did happen, there could be a possibility it ends up being for the WWE Championship. — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 3, 2023

Earlier, after several other reports that suggested the hottest property in pro-wrestling at the moment – Sami Zayn could be the one added to the title picture given the response he was getting from the crowd, WWE was believed to be nervous about Sami’s fame that could hamper their original plans. However, all of that has been put under the mat for now.

With Sami getting involved in a separate storyline with Kevin Owens in a tag-team scenario against The Usos at Mania, the creative could use that window to push Seth into the WWE title picture post the grandest event of the year.

Seth’s history with Cody, Roman

The Visionary is no stranger when it comes to facing both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes inside the ring. Having wrestled alongside and against Roman on several occasions in the past decade, Seth knows what it feels like taking on the Tribal Chief. Both, who were once the core members of The Shield, last faced off during the 2022 Royal Rumble where the match ended in a DQ.