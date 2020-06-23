WWE Raw Highlights and Results: Seth Rollins escapes Rey Mysterio, Dominik attack; Dolph Ziggler traded

The Monday Night Raw this week brought a lot of twists in the tale with Rey Mysterio making his much-awaited comeback to the red brand of the WWE. Mysterio was joined by his son, Dominik in a bid to hurt Seth Rollins’ eye but missed out on the plan.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler also moved to the Monday Night Raw and will face the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre at the Extreme Rules in what will be a battle between the former tag-team partners. Ric Flair also appeared on RAW and called Randy Orton the best performer in WWE.

WWE Raw Results, June 22:

Street Profits vs Viking Raiders – With WWE Raw Tag Team titles on the line, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated the Viking Raiders in what could be termed as a perfect start to the show. While the four WWE Superstars were embracing each other after the match, Andrade and Angel Garza attacked the tag team champions hinting a possible match soon.

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair – Asuka defeated Charlotte by pinfall as she continued her impeccable title run. Whether Charlotte will get another shot at the belt is to be seen.

R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa – R-Truth’s title run came to an end with Tozawa winning the match for the 24/7 championship. It was Bobby Lashley who attacked Truth but interestingly, he attacked Tozawa’s Ninjas.

Natalya vs Liv Morgan – Natalya finally turned heel after registering a win on Raw against Liv Morgan. Lana helped out Natalya by causing distraction in the final moments.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs The IIconics – The IIconics failed to win the match while giving away another chance to win the Tag Team titles. Following the match, Asuka confirmed she would be defending her title against Sasha Banks.

Apollo Crews vs Shelton Benjamin – Apollo Crews continues to cruise with another victory as he registered a clean win over Shelton Benjamin. Crews was attacked by Lashley after the match hinting a possible rivalry in future.