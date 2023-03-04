WWE: Gunther opens up on facing Brock Lesnar, says he wants to prove himself against beast incarnate

The WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is making headlines for all the right reasons. After putting up an incredible show at the first live event of the year in the 2023 Royal Rumble, Gunther carried his Intercontinental run pretty well on the blue brand. As the company is closing on finalising his potential opponent at WrestleMania 39, the Ring General Gunther in an exclusive chat with "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," opened up on facing Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in the future.

To begin with, Gunther talked about his performance at the Rumble that saw him breaking the long-standing record held by Rey Mysterio as he remained inside the ring for one hour and 11 minutes. Opening up on what he thinks about the same, Gunther firstly said it was a great chance for him to show everyone what he can do on a big stage, and that he genuinely didn’t bother to care about the particular record mentioned above as his focus remained on what’s happening inside the ring.

"It was a great opportunity for me to show everybody on that big of a stage what I'm about and what I can do. I wasn't really focused on being in the ring that long and that would be a record that might go off or something like that. I literally paid zero attention to it (the record). I was just focused on what's gonna happen in the ring actually," Gunther said while talking about his performance at Royal Rumble.

When asked about Cody Rhodes, Gunther said he understands why Cody is the top challenger for the WWE title but also added that he’s sure both will cross paths sometime later.

"I do understand why he's the man right now. He carries himself in a great way. He's an absolute professional; I think his back story is phenomenal. I wish him all the best in whatever he does now, but in the end, I think we're gonna cross paths again and I'm excited about that,” the intercontinental champion said.

Finally, opening up on facing Brock Lesnar after what transpired at the Royal Rumble (the face-off), Gunther said he has always looked up to Brock since the time the beast incarnate made his WWE debut, and that he wants to prove himself against him.