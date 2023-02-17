WWE: Gunther, aka, The Ring General makes history as Intercontinental champion

WWE superstar Gunther, better known as The Ring General, has created history as he is now the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century. Corey Graves informed about the feat on this week's After the Bell podcast and said that Gunther is now the longest-reigning IC champion with 251 days on the top spot. The Ring General was equally happy about his feat which, according to him, restored the prestige of the title. He also felt that there is long way to go before his reign as the IC title winner came to an end. The IC title is one of the marquee titles in the world of WWE.

"I mean, I'm not done yet. I'm just focused on whatever's next. Obviously all of that, the numbers have been around recently and stuff. That's like a win underneath the wins, like a little bit of extra motivation if that makes sense. And yeah, I think it's a great accomplishment so far. I'm very grateful for that. The Intercontinental Championship is definitely one of the most prestigious titles in WWE and just to put my own stamp in the history, yeah it's very rewarding," said The Ring General on his historic feat.

Meanwhile, Madcap Moss, in shock to the wrestling fans last week, defeated the likes of Karrion Kross,, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in a a Fatal Four-Way match to become the top contender for the Intercontinental Title. Moss, on Friday night, will now have the most important opportunity of his career with a chance to win the IC title against the Ring General in a one-on-one bout. The odds, however, are not in the favour of the rookie as Gunther, so far, has defeated every single one of the challengers put in front of him for the title.

