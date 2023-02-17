'Have to come in with....': Cody Rhodes shares how he aims to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Ahead of his much-awaited match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shared his game plan. The two superstars are set to lock horns at the event to fight for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It is to be noted that the American Nightmare earned the right to challenge for the title by emerging on top in the Royal Rumble match this year.

Prior to his face-off with Roman Reigns, the Ace of BBC Sounds quizzed Cody Rhodes regarding how he plans to dethrone his opposition. To this, the former TNT Champion responded by saying:

"I think one of the sobering things about Roman Reigns, is sometimes real life happens, right? You see it in sports all the time, sometimes the better story is defeated by the better competitor, and I think I have to come into this not sweating the individual that is Roman Reigns, the God-tier superstar," said Rhodes.

"I think I have to come into this and I can't just ride the emotions of Dusty's son, the title he never got. I can't ride those emotions, I have to just be the literal best, bell to bell. I just have to come in with more gas in the tank. I have to come in as disciplined as possible. I just don't want to be a casual of that," added the WWE Superstar.