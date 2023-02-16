WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Live on TV and mobile

WWE’s action-packed event, i.e. the Elimination Chamber will kick off on February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. This will be the first time that a WWE Premium Live Event will be held in Montreal after a gap of 14 years (since 2009). The previous edition took place in Saudi Arabia. For this year's Elimination Chamber, the United States Champion Austin Theory will enter as the defending champion. Among other top names, the likes of Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford will be part of the championship bout.

In the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns will lock horns with Sami Zayn in the WWE universal championship. It is to be noted that a total of five matches will be held in the upcoming edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, here is everything you need to know about it:

On which date will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be on February 19 (Sunday) in India.

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held at the iconic Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

At what time will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 get underway?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 fixtures?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 encounters' live telecast will be on Sony Sports Network in India.

How does one watch the live streaming of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?