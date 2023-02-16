Jerry Jarrett passes away at 80: All you need to know about the Wrestling legend

On Wednesday (February 15), wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80. The veteran is regarded as one of the greatest minds in wrestling and his impact on the business remains staggering, to say the least. He was hailed by many as a mega genius in wrestling business and was responsible for developing many great talents and played a huge role in producing one of the Wrestling television shows and the Memphis Territory.

Dutch Mantell, retired professional wrestler, shared the news of the passing away of Jerry with a post on his official Twitter handle. He captioned the post:

"SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

RIP Jerry Jarrett…a man who brought me in from Puerto Rico and kinda shaped my career. Rode a million miles with him picking his brain. Actually, Memphis with Jerry was eons ahead of the other territories in presentation and story. Taught me tons about booking. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/XTFyzAbP2L — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023 ×

All you need to know about the wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett

-- It is to be noted that Jerry's legendary career as a promoter in professional wrestling spanned decades.

-- He cofounded NWA TNA -- known as Impact Wrestling in current times -- along with his son, Jeff Jarrett, in 2002.

-- The legendary promoter became a part of the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009.

-- Jarrett wrestled primarily for NWA Mid-America and ended up winning multiple Tag Team Championships before calling it quits to shift his focus on booking and promoting.

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) also paid rich tribute to Jarrett after his passing away. It tweeted, "The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans."

WWE also remembers Jerry Jarrett