After shocking win at Delray Beach Open, Matija Pecotic asked for 'another day off' from full-time job

Matija Pecotic, the world tennis No 784, pulled off a shocking win in the Delray Beach Open and had to put in a request to acquire more time off from his day job. Pecotic's story is straight from a movie script. The 33-year-old, a world tennis No 784, plays part-time on the circuit and does a full-time job in finance. After emerging on top of former top-ten player Jack Sock (beating him 4-6, 6-2, 6-2), he needed more time off his primary job ahead of his face-off versus American world number 55 Marcos Giron in the Round of 16 on Thursday (February 16).

While Pecotic went down to Gorin in straight sets, losing 3-6, 3-6, he made a mark by reaching the last 16. In the game versus Sock, he hit 10 aces and 30 winners in a match that spanned over two hours. After the fixture, he shared his journey on how he holds a full-time job in a real estate investment firm and had to leave work early to lock horns with Sock, with his boss keeping a close tab on him from the players’ box on the court.

After the win over Sock, Pecotic reacted by saying, "You've got to be realistic. This is a former top 10 guy with an incredible amount of tennis experience and a huge serve. He came out serving 134mph on the first serve. It would be arrogant to think I'm going to come out and expect to win."

“But I certainly figured if I could sink my teeth into the match and work on the two or three patterns that I prepared before, that I’m going to have a chance. And then let’s see … if I was going to fall under pressure or not be able to serve it out at some point. But I didn’t and I got the win. I had to send an email to the whole team. [My boss] let me off. I’m going to have to ask for another day off [on Wednesday].” Pecotic added.

Pecotic revealed that he normally works from 9 am until 6 pm and plays tennis before going to work. “I absolutely love this game and I know it’s not forever and I’m 33. I try to maximise each day. I try to train every morning if I can, five, or six times a week. Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old. This week I trained with a guy who is probably in his late 50s. But you find creative ways to work around it," mentioned Pecotic, who has been hailed by many for carrying two jobs and putting in the hard yards each day.

Pecotic's run at Delray Beach Open came to an end on Thursday, with a defeat to Marcos Giron, but he certainly made heads turn with his inspiring story and how he manages to take out time for the game he loves. It is to be noted that his tennis career had come to a halt prior to the 2016 Australian Open. Back then, he was bedridden for eight months after picking up an infection following stomach surgery. Nonetheless, he reconnected to the game while studying at the Harvard Business School and gave himself one year, post-graduation, to climb up the ladder in professional tennis before the Covid-19 pandemic dented his plans.