WPL: Sania Mirza joins star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore as team mentor

Following WPL Auction 2023 on Monday, February 13th in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the signing of Indian Tennis legend Sania Mirza as the team mentor. Upon bagging the services of star players like Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh and Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry among others, roping in Mirza comes as a big move from the RCB franchise. Other than her, RCB on Wednesday also announced the inclusion of Ben Sawyer as the new head coach. Ben is currently the head coach of the New Zealand women’s cricket team and was the assistant coach with the Australian team last year that won the Women’s World Cup.

Muti-time doubles Slam winner Sania will join some big names in the coaching staff including Malolan Rangarajan - the former Tamil Nadu off-spinner, who is named as the assistant coach, and VR Vanitha – an ex-India batter, who is roped in as the fielding coach. The Bangalore-based franchise, who is yet to lift a trophy in the IPL, has also hired RX Murali as a power-hitting coach.

Sania, who recently lost the finals of the Australian Open in the mixed doubles category alongside her partner Rohan Bopanna, will be playing her last professional tournament – ATP Dubai Open that will begin on February 19th. A six-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles category, Sania is mainly roped in to work on the mental aspects with the young talent in the squad. Speaking with the RCB channel just after getting picked, Sania said she was rather surprised with this proposal, but is excited at the same time to work on this new aspect following her retirement as a professional Tennis player.

"I was a little surprised [at being offered a mentorship role], but I was really excited," Mirza told RCB TV. "I want to make young girls believe sport can be one of the first career choices for them. I want to help the next generation into believing in themselves no matter how much the odds are against you, you can achieve your goals."

The Tennis legend added saying she would help bring the mental steadiness and the belief, both of which are utterly important to succeed at any level. Mirza also said she would work with players on how to deal with high pressure.

"The mental aspect of it is something I look forward to working with the younger girls," she said. "I feel I can [help] bring in the mental steadiness, the mental belief, I can talk of the experiences I've had over 20 years of playing. Being the only [Indian] woman doing it for so many years has been lonely, but the pressure has been high, that kind of stuff is something I can truly help with, " she added.

The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women's cricket team. 🤩#PlayBold @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/eMOMU84lsC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the schedule of the maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League that begins on March 4th in Mumbai while RCB will play their opening match against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on March 5th.