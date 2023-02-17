What is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Ava Raine's new WWE name? Find out

Three years after signing with the WWE, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson or Ava Raine as she is known around in wrestling circles has been rechristened once again. According to WWE's official website, the NXT superstar does not have a last name anymore.

The fans are speculating that from hereon, the Schism member will only fight under the moniker Ava.

Simone debuted in 2020 under the name Ava Raine, but it appears that the executives have decided to separate her identity completely from her superstar father who has been a WWE crowd-puller for the major part of the last two decades.

The development comes in the backdrop of Raine's recent kidnapping exploits. Despite being The rock's oldest daughter, she is yet to wrestle in her first WWE match.

However, she does have an intriguing storyline and character development already. Ava is currently part of a storyline with Thea hail. During one of the recent editions, Ava could be seen kidnapping and choking Hail.

Meanwhile, The Rock has heaped praises on his daughter for following the family lineage of wrestling. After Raine's debut, The Rock in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel discussed

"She made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good," he said before adding, She went out there on the microphone. You have to be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name, Ava Raine.”

Reflecting on her name, The Rock said it could mean a lot of different things.

"It’s probably a mix of what she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called. Ultimately, what the powers that be want her to be called as well. She’s the first fourth generation of pro wrestler in WWE. I always like to say that Ava Raine could mean a lot of things, but in my mind, it means she’s going to lay the smackdown on candy a**es.”

The WWE universe is certainly looking at Ava as a future star. If she continues the hard work, she may very well headline the women's division in NXT.

(With inputs from agencies)