WATCH | WWE superstar Seth Rollins shares THIS endearing moment with a little fan
WWE superstar Seth Rollins had an endearing as well as wholesome interaction with a young WWE fan during Monday night RAW.
The Visionary or Messiah, as some fans call him, walked around the ring to the barricade and spotted a grinning little baby sitting there. Rollins, who looked in happy spirits despite a gruelling day at the office, approached the baby and started playing with him.
Rollins, who has a two-year-old daughter Roux with his wife and fellow star Becky Lynch looked surprised that the little kid managed to stay awake throughout the show.
"Oh my goodness you stayed up all night. I can't believe it, man," Rollins could be heard saying in the BTS clip.
Seth Rollins is for the kids, wholesome content 🥲🥲🥲— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 14, 2023
🎥 ig: cranky_cody pic.twitter.com/1f9328JsH2
The little kid was sporting a headphone and wore a Sami Zayn t-shirt as Rollins tickled and planted a gentle kiss on his head.
It was truly a 'breaking-the-character' moment for the WWE star who is often known for his stoic expressions in the ring.
The netizens loved the cute moment and expressed their love for Rollins for being such a sweetheart. One wrote, "That kid will remember that forever," while another added, "Modern-day future Hall Of Famer. Easily. Massive legend."
.@WWERollins on #WrestleMania plans, being a new father #EmbraceTheVision #SmackDown @dayton247now https://t.co/8pkFSqlM4k— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 26, 2021
"Awww what a moment! I said it and I’ll say it again. Seth does EVERYTHING with Soul, Passion, and Heart. He’s absolutely INCREDIBLE," said a Twitter user.
Rollins, on multiple occasions, has admitted that being a father has brought about a change in his personality. The birth of his child has helped him change his mentality as an athlete and a WWE performer.
"It’s one of those things – for me, it’s extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person," he was quoted as saying by Metro.co.uk.
