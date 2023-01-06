WWE: Ex-chairman Vince McMahon plotting a return to the company - Reports

WWE founder and former chairman, retired Vince McMahon is reportedly plotting a return to the company to pursue its sale, as per various sources. This comes as huge news for everyone connected to the wrestling world as Vince, who announced his retirement last year through a tweet, could well be seen walking down that aisle on any of the upcoming shows.

Vince’s resignation came after he was alleged to have paid money to unnamed female superstars over sexual favours. A special committee was assigned to take over the investigation on the matter while Vince cooperated well with them and even said this,

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said McMahon.

Following his retirement, Vince’s daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as CO-CEOs, while Triple H was named the Head of the Creative. Under his tutelage, WWE has done seemingly well over the past many months.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Vince, who despite resigning holds majority of the power because of his possession of stocks, has reportedly informed the board that he is planning to comeback and will elect former associates alongside him as directors. For this to happen, the current board members will have to step down.