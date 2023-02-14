WWE: Cody Rhodes teases a new match at WrestleMania 39, praises potential future title winner

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenged the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for a WWE Undisputed Championship match in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, the road to ‘The Show of Shows’ isn’t as plain and straight as most of the WWE fans thought it to be. In the latest developments, Cody has teased a new match at the Mania instead of one-on-one between him and Roman Reigns. Given how the crowd is reacting to Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns storyline on the other hand, don’t be surprised if the creative comes up with a dream match between all three for a title or separate titles at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn broke Roman Reigns’ trust and left the Bloodline after he hit him with a chair from behind during the final segment of the Royal Rumble. That moment the WWE Universe realised they were up for something exciting in days to come. In the following two SmackDown episodes, Sami had cut promos with both Roman and his wise-man Paul Heyman, getting the crowd involved in the storyline.

Meanwhile, in all of this Sami had challenged Roman for a championship match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Montreal – Sami’s hometown. While the WWE might not want the titles to get separated before WrestleMania, it is believed that there is a section of people in the creatives who are contemplating about Sami beating Roman in a shocking result, eventually leading us to the triple threat match at the Mania between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Speaking on this prospect on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cody said he’s ready for any challenge coming way as he chases his childhood dream of winning the WWE title at WrestleMania.

"I really look forward to the moments when I'm in there if they happen, Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania, because I think it's different than people think... Hey, who knows? Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?" Rhodes said.

Cody- Sami face off at RAW