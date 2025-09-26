/WWE: After John Cena, his fellow former champion confirms in-ring retirement

While the 17-time world champion John Cena has limited dates available to him before his retirement tour concludes later this year, a latest development on his fellow WWE superstar and a former world champion also planning to hang up his boots from in-ring competition made headlines. The concerned superstar is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One recently confirmed that he plans to step aside from pro wrestling within a year, perhaps after his potential last WrestleMania in Las Vegas next year.



Speaking with Tokyo Sports while promoting an upcoming WWE tour of Japan, AJ said, “I will probably appear at WrestleMania (April next year in Las Vegas, USA), but it’s not confirmed yet. The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year.”



Being blunt about doing away from the WWE, Styles said he wished to step aside before his in-ring physical condition began to deteriorate, a side of him he never wants the fans to see.

"I don’t want to show my fans a side of me that isn’t AJ Styles. That’s the main reason. I’ve decided to retire before my body can no longer move,” he continued.



Styles, however, hasn’t called time on his WWE career, admitting that he wishes to continue in this industry in a non-wrestling role, something that most of the superstars of the past are currently involved in.



“I haven’t decided yet, but I think I’ll probably work for WWE,” he said. “It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don’t know yet.”



Meanwhile, Styles and Cena, who have had a history together, will face off in their last one-on-one match at WWE’s next PLE, the Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11. After Cena took to social media, asking the WWE universe about a potential Cena vs Styles (for one last time) match, WWE’s COO, Triple H, sanctioned it, booking Cena’s one of the remaining five dates in the WWE.

