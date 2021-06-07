WTC Final: Would be cool to walk out with Virat Kohli for toss, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have seen a ton of one another throughout the last decade or so. They originally met during their U-19 days, and have since gone onto lead their senior sides in worldwide cricket.

They will presently compete for top distinctions in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton, where India will challenge New Zealand from June 18.

Kane Williamson was approached to impart his perspectives on his contention to Virat Kohli during a conversation with ICC.

“Yeah, hard case. Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss, and having a bit of contact in the first Test Championship Final” - he said.

The two obviously differentiating characters share an enormous measure of regard for one another. The equivalent was clear when India visited New Zealand in 2020, with Virat Kohli regularly found in close conversations with Kane Williamson.

On the field, the two are total opposites. While Kane Williamson is a more quiet, less expressive pioneer, Virat Kohli exposes heart and soul to all onlookers and is aggressive. Numerous experts have promoted the captaincy fight between Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli as the main coordinate in the World Test Championship finale; one that could determine the destiny of the trophy.

The Black Caps have their undertaking removed in front of the show-stopper occasion, with the group facing the no.1 Test side on the planet that flaunts a heavenly bowling line-up. Kane Williamson knows about the test before his side and was all-acclaim for India's inside and out bowling assault.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well. A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best” - Williamson added.

The Kiwi captain wouldn't be excessively stressed, however, considering he has a fortunate speed battery of his own. With Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner, New Zealand have apparently the more qualified bowling line-up for English conditions.