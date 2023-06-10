WTC Final: Former Pak batter calls Rahul Dravid 'zero' and 'brainless' as India coach

After three days of play at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Australia are clearly ahead with a lead of 296 runs in the second innings and six wickets left. Nothing has gone right for India in the Test except winning the toss on day 1. India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl after winning the toss but couldn't take advantage of overcast conditions on the first day.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali is also of opinion that India failed to capitalize and lost the game worrying about the first two hours of the match. He also said that the bowling was also not up to the Test match standard and more IPL like.

"India lost the match the moment they chose to bowl worrying about the first two hours. And the kind of bowling that was on display was just like IPL. By lunch, the Indian bowlers appeared so happy as if they'd won the match. All India can do now is hope to get them out cheaply and hope for a miracle in the fourth innings. During the 120 overs that India fielded, I could see only 2-3 players being fit - Rahane, Kohli and Jadeja. The rest looked tired," said the former Pakistan batter on his YouTube channel.

Ali, who played 19 Test and 50 ODIs for Pakistan, also criticized India coach Rahul Dravid, calling him a legend batsman but 'zero' as a coach.

"I am a huge Rahul Dravid fan, have always been and will remain. He is a class player, a legend. But as a coach, he is absolutely zero. You prepared turning pitches on India. Just answer me this. When India travelled to Australia, were there similar wickets? They had bouncy pitches, right? God knows what he was thinking. Jab upar wala akal baant raha tha toh pata nahi kaha pahaado ke peeche chhupe huye thhe (God knows where was he hiding when god was distributing brains)," added Ali.

Notably, India got out on 296 in reply of the Australia's first innings total of 469. Australia then scored 123 runs for the loss of four wickets in their second innings by the end of play on day 3.

