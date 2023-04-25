WTC Final, 2023: BCCI announces squad, Ajinkya Rahane makes a comeback

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the World Test Championship Final to be played against Australia in England from June 7, 2023.

BCCI has named six batsmen in the squad apart from a wicketkeeper. In the bowling department, the board has gone with three spinners and five fast bowlers. Rohit Sharma has been named captain while no vice-captain has been designated for the squad.

Rohit Sharma, apart from leading the side, is expected to open the batting along side Shubman Gill with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli slotted next. KS Bharat has been designated the wicketkeeper in squad. Assuming that three fast bowlers and two spinners will be in the playing XI, the last batsman slot is open to be grabbed by Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul.

Among the three spinners named in the squad, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to get a nod ahead of Axar Patel. In the fast bowling department, Sahrdul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat have been able to secure a place.

The most surprising name in the entire squad is of Ajinkya Rahane. The former India Test vice-captain was not the part of India's last Test series against Australia. He, however, has turned heads with his performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahane plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has hit two fifties in five matches he has played so far. The batsman has hit 204 runs in the season at a strike rate of 199.04 and an average of 52.25

India's squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

