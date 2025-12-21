/WTC Cycle 2025-27: Australia maintain 100% record; check where Team India sits on points table

Google Preferred
Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 21, 2025, 12:11 IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 12:11 IST
Story highlights

Since losing the WTC Final to South Africa in June, Australia hasn't lost a single Test in six outings thus far. 

The Ashes is already over, with Australians winning it convincingly inside 11 days. Following the conclusion of the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 82 runs and retained the urn, they maintained their 100% winning record thus far on the current World Test Championship (WTC) points table, winning six out of six matches. While the defending champions, South Africa, sit in the second place with three wins in four contested Tests, the three-time finalists, India, are reeling in the bottom half of the points table, with Pakistan ahead of them on better PCT.

Since losing the WTC Final earlier in June, Australia whitewashed West Indies in the away series before taking down England in the three contested Ashes Tests thus far. Despite not having their veteran batter Steve Smith and Test great Josh Hazlewood in the concluded Test in Adelaide, the hosts romped the Poms to win back the Ashes.

A crushing defeat at the hands of their oldest rivals pushed England further down on the WTC table, one spot below India in seventh position, with only Bangladesh and West Indies below them.

Team India, on the other hand, sits in the sixth spot, with four wins and as many losses in nine contested matches. While they managed to draw the away five-match series in England earlier (2-2), suffering a whitewash at home to South Africa (0-2) hurt their chances of climbing up the table and sealing the top two positions.

Under the leadership of the newly-appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, the Indian Test team has won just four matches thus far, including two against West Indies at home.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, with just one win and a loss, is ahead of India on the WTC standings, with a better PCT of 50 compared to India’s 48.15. While Australia remains unbeaten thus far, South Africa’s PCT is 75, followed by Sri Lanka (66.67) and New Zealand (66.67).

Here are the latest WTC standings after the just-concluded Ashes Test in Adelaide -

POSITIONTEAMPCT
1Australia100
2South Africa75
3Sri Lanka66.67
4New Zealand66.67
5Pakistan50
6India48.15
7England27.08
8Bangladesh 16.67
9West Indies4.76

