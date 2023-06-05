WTC 2023 Final: Check India's predicted playing XI & squad against Australia in World Test Championship Final

India's Predicted Playing XI, WTC Final live: With only two days left for the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, the speculations about India's playing XI lineup are boosting. On May 28, ICC confirmed that India and Australia submitted their 15-player squad for World Test Championship Final 2023 on June 7 at The Oval, London. Rahul Dravid, the team coach, and Rohit Sharma, Team India's captain, can call up several proven batters, effective pacers, and world-class spinners for playing XI against the Aussies. However, they might have selection dilemmas and a few tough calls.

Here's everything you need to know about India's predicted playing XI against Australia at the WTC 2023 Final. WTC 2023 Finals: India's Predicted Playing XI Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma, one of the most consistent players in the WTC23 cycle, will lead the Men in Blue against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. The captain will lead from the front in the batting department and counter the lethal Australian bowlers.

Shubman Gill

KL Rahul will not participate in the WTC 2023 Final due to an injury. IPL 2023's orange cap holder and star performer, Shubman Gill, will open with Rohit Sharma.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara's experience on English soil will lead India to expect him to anchor the batting department against Australia's attack.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli roared back into form in Test cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former captain of the Indian team will seek to deliver a big performance, especially after the loss in the 2021 final against New Zealand.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to make a stellar comeback after an 18-month hiatus from international cricket. Rahane performed stunningly in IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings as an aggressive number 3 in the batting lineup.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was the show-stealer in the IPL 2023 Final. He is one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket, with a century to his name in England.

KS Bharat (WK)

KS Bharat got his breakthrough during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after he replaced Rishabh Pant. His inclusion in the squad would be a vote of confidence by the Indian selectors.

Shardul Thakur

Team India previously rolled out a combination of four pacers and one spinner during their tour of England. If they persist with the same formula, Shardul Thakur will make it to the playing XI ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami won the purple cap in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. He has plenty of Test match experience in England. Shami has represented India in 13 Tests and picked 38 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has grown drastically since his debut and has become a vital player in the current India pace attack. He has picked 31 wickets in 13 matches in this Test cycle.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav is likely to make it to the playing XI due to his vast experience in international cricket. He is also more than capable with the bat in hand.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav WTC 2023 Finals: Australia's Predicted Playing XI Australia's Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland