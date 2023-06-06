WTC 2023 Final: 1 day to go! Check updated squad, date, time, venue, live stream details, probable playing XI

WTC 2023 Final: India and Australia will clash at the ICC World Test Championship, with the final beginning on June 7, 2023, at The Oval in London. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Scott Boland pipped Michael Neser for the final bowling spot in Australia's playing XI. Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021-23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent in 19 Tests. India earned a seat in the final with 58.8 PCT after defeating the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which concluded in March 2023. India will try their best to win the WTC 2023 Final, especially after they lost to New Zealand in WTC 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Australia (IND VS AUS) World Test Championship Final 2023. WTC 2023 Final: Match Details When is the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia?

India will lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final starting Wednesday, June 7. The IND vs AUS will have a reserve day on June 12.

What time will the WTC 2023 IND vs AUS final start?

The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will start at 03:30 PM IST (11 AM Local Time) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Where will India vs Australia World Test Championship final take place?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will happen at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England. WTC 2023 Final: Live Streaming Details How can I watch WTC final live between India and Australia?

Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. All the Star Sports channels will live telecast India vs Australia WTC final 2023. In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the final match from June 7 to June 11. Territory TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming India Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada Disney+Hotstar Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbitholebd Afghanistan RTA Sport Rtssport.live New Zealand Sky Sports skysportnow Sub Saharan Africa Supersport DStv UK & ROI SKY Sports Cricket Sky Go & Now USA Willow Hotstar, ESPN+ Canada Willow Hotstar Singapore Hotstar Australia Fox Sports Kayo, ICC.tv Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports Fiji

Papua New Guinea

Solomons

Samoa

Cook Islands

Vanuatu

American Samoa

Kiribati

Tuvalu

Niue

Tokelau

Tahiti

New Caledonia

French Polynesia

Wallis and Futuna

Tonga and Nauru TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel) Pakistan Yupp TV Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives Star Sports 1 Yupp TV UAE Etisalat - CricLife Switch TV Rest Of the World ICC.tv WTC 2023 Final: Updated Squads Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav WTC 2023 Final: Probable Playing XI India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland