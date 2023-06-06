WTC 2023 Final: 1 day to go! Check updated squad, date, time, venue, live stream details, probable playing XI
Story highlights
WTC 2023 Final: India and Australia will clash at the ICC World Test Championship, with the final beginning on June 7, 2023, at The Oval in London. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Scott Boland pipped Michael Neser for the final bowling spot in Australia's playing XI. Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021-23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent in 19 Tests. India earned a seat in the final with 58.8 PCT after defeating the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which concluded in March 2023. India will try their best to win the WTC 2023 Final, especially after they lost to New Zealand in WTC 2021.
Here's everything you need to know about India vs Australia (IND VS AUS) World Test Championship Final 2023.
WTC 2023 Final: Match Details
When is the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia?
India will lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final starting Wednesday, June 7. The IND vs AUS will have a reserve day on June 12.
What time will the WTC 2023 IND vs AUS final start?
The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will start at 03:30 PM IST (11 AM Local Time) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Where will India vs Australia World Test Championship final take place?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will happen at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England.
WTC 2023 Final: Live Streaming Details
How can I watch WTC final live between India and Australia?
Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the World Test Championship final in India. All the Star Sports channels will live telecast India vs Australia WTC final 2023. In Australia, Fox Sports will broadcast the final match from June 7 to June 11.
|Territory
|TV Broadcaster
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
|Disney+Hotstar
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbitholebd
|Afghanistan
|RTA Sport
|Rtssport.live
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports
|skysportnow
|Sub Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|DStv
|UK & ROI
|SKY Sports Cricket
|Sky Go & Now
|USA
|Willow
|Hotstar, ESPN+
|Canada
|Willow
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|Hotstar
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo, ICC.tv
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Flow Sports
|Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru
|TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives
|Star Sports 1
|Yupp TV
|UAE
|Etisalat - CricLife
|Switch TV
|Rest Of the World
|ICC.tv
WTC 2023 Final: Updated Squads
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav
WTC 2023 Final: Probable Playing XI
India's Predicted Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
