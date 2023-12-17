The World Test Championship (WTC) standings saw a major overhaul on Sunday (Dec 17) as Team India went top of the pile even though they played in the ODI format against South Africa. The major overhaul at the top was a result of the embarrassing defeat for Pakistan in the first Test against Australia as they lost by a massive 360-run margin in Perth. The result meant Pakistan surrendered their top spot to India despite having the same win percentage as their arch-rivals. Australia secure a huge victory over Pakistan in the first Test 💪#WTC25 | #AUSvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/MqqkeNpidD pic.twitter.com/prIgoisgLz — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2023 × Advantage India

Having won the opening ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg, India had double joy as Pakistan lost to Australia in first Test. Shan Masood’s side came into the contest with a 100 per cent record with two wins in two (100 win percentage) in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. However, the defeat in Perth saw their win percentage drop to 66.67, the same as that of India, but since the two-time runners-up India are yet to lose a match in the current WTC cycle, they now sit above Pakistan. Currently, Pakistan have two wins and a defeat in three matches while India has one win and a draw resulting in a win percentage of 66.67.

Interestingly, defending champions Australia are fifth in the standings despite winning three matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. They have so far played six matches resulting in three wins, two defeats and a draw. All the defeats and the draw came in the Ashes earlier this year. New Zealand and Bangladesh are joint third with one win and a defeat each to their name. West Indies and England are sixth and seventh in the WTC cycle while Sri Lanka and South Africa are yet to play during the current phase.

What could WTC cycle look like in the near future?