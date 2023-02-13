ugc_banner

WPL Auction 2023: List of all unsold players so far

MumbaiUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

The WPL will commence in Mumbai on March 4, 2023, and the final match will be held on March 26, 2023. The total number of games in WPL 2023 is 22. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

449 women players went under the hammer as the first-ever auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) went underway in Mumbai. WPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26.

The first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is underway in Mumbai amid much fanfare as the five franchises battle to buy the best players available. While marquee names such as Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur won big bucks, the auction did throw some surprises as some famed players went unsold. Among those who so far have not been bought by any franchise are Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates, Englishwomen Danni Wyatt, and Heather Knight, Aussie seamer Megan Schutt and Indian leggie Poonam Yadav. The inaugural season of the WPL is all set to begin on March 4 in Mumbai.

Here's the full list of unsold players:
 

Player Name Base Price (in INR)
Hayley Matthews 40 Lakh
Suzie Bates 30 Lakh
Laura Wolvaardt 30 Lakh
Tammy Beaumont 30 Lakh
Heather Knight 40 Lakh
Sune Luus 30 Lakh
Danni Wyatt 50 Lakh
Chamari Athapaththu 30 Lakh
Taniya Bhatia 30 Lakh
Anushka Sanjeewani 30 Lakh
Sushma Verma 30 Lakh
Bernadine Bezuidenhout 30 Lakh
Amy Jones 40 Lakh
Shamilia Connell 30 Lakh
Freya Davies 30 Lakh
Megan Schutt 40 Lakh
Jahanars Alam 30 Lakh
Lea Tahuhu 30 Lakh
Ayabonga Khaka 30 Lakh
Shakera Selman 30 Lakh
Sarah Glenn 30 Lakh
Nonkululeko Mlaba 30 Lakh
Poonam Yadav 30 Lakh
Inoka Ranaweera 30 Lakh
Alana King 40 Lakh
Afy Fletcher 30 Lakh
Fran Jonas 30 Lakh
Leigh Kasperek 30 Lakh
Nadine de Klerk 30 Lakh
Salma Khatun 30 Lakh
Jess Jonassen 50 Lakh

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana became the first woman player ever to be sold. The southpaw went almost seven times her base price -  INR 50 Lakh - and was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping sum of INR 3.4 Crores. The opening batswoman stirred quite a bidding war between RCB and Mumbai Indians with RCB coming triumphant in the end.

Mumbai, unfazed by Mandhana bidding, managed to get Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The skipper who had a base price tag of INR 50 Lakh, eventually fetched INR 1.8 Crores. Among other Indian players, Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning inning of 53 not out off just 38 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World T20, was bought by Delhi Capitals. Rodrigues, with a base price of INR 50 Lakh, was sold for a staggering INR 2.2 Crores.

Among the foreign players, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and Englishwoman Nat Sciver-Brunt were sold for INR 3.2 Crores each. Gardner went to Gujarat Giants while Nat Sciver was bought by Mumbai Indians. The other big foreign names sold at auction were Aussie Ellyse Perry, New Zealander Sophie Devine, Protea Shabnim Ismail, and West Indian Deandra Dottin.

A total of 449 players went under the hammer at the start of the auction for 90 spots in five franchises. The teams bidding for players are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. All the matches of the event are scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

 

 

