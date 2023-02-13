WPL Auction 2023: List of all unsold players so far

The first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is underway in Mumbai amid much fanfare as the five franchises battle to buy the best players available. While marquee names such as Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur won big bucks, the auction did throw some surprises as some famed players went unsold. Among those who so far have not been bought by any franchise are Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates, Englishwomen Danni Wyatt, and Heather Knight, Aussie seamer Megan Schutt and Indian leggie Poonam Yadav. The inaugural season of the WPL is all set to begin on March 4 in Mumbai.

Player Name Base Price (in INR) Hayley Matthews 40 Lakh Suzie Bates 30 Lakh Laura Wolvaardt 30 Lakh Tammy Beaumont 30 Lakh Heather Knight 40 Lakh Sune Luus 30 Lakh Danni Wyatt 50 Lakh Chamari Athapaththu 30 Lakh Taniya Bhatia 30 Lakh Anushka Sanjeewani 30 Lakh Sushma Verma 30 Lakh Bernadine Bezuidenhout 30 Lakh Amy Jones 40 Lakh Shamilia Connell 30 Lakh Freya Davies 30 Lakh Megan Schutt 40 Lakh Jahanars Alam 30 Lakh Lea Tahuhu 30 Lakh Ayabonga Khaka 30 Lakh Shakera Selman 30 Lakh Sarah Glenn 30 Lakh Nonkululeko Mlaba 30 Lakh Poonam Yadav 30 Lakh Inoka Ranaweera 30 Lakh Alana King 40 Lakh Afy Fletcher 30 Lakh Fran Jonas 30 Lakh Leigh Kasperek 30 Lakh Nadine de Klerk 30 Lakh Salma Khatun 30 Lakh Jess Jonassen 50 Lakh

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana became the first woman player ever to be sold. The southpaw went almost seven times her base price - INR 50 Lakh - and was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping sum of INR 3.4 Crores. The opening batswoman stirred quite a bidding war between RCB and Mumbai Indians with RCB coming triumphant in the end.

Mumbai, unfazed by Mandhana bidding, managed to get Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The skipper who had a base price tag of INR 50 Lakh, eventually fetched INR 1.8 Crores. Among other Indian players, Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning inning of 53 not out off just 38 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World T20, was bought by Delhi Capitals. Rodrigues, with a base price of INR 50 Lakh, was sold for a staggering INR 2.2 Crores.

Among the foreign players, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and Englishwoman Nat Sciver-Brunt were sold for INR 3.2 Crores each. Gardner went to Gujarat Giants while Nat Sciver was bought by Mumbai Indians. The other big foreign names sold at auction were Aussie Ellyse Perry, New Zealander Sophie Devine, Protea Shabnim Ismail, and West Indian Deandra Dottin.