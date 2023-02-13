WPL Auction 2023: List of all unsold players so far
449 women players went under the hammer as the first-ever auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) went underway in Mumbai. WPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26.
The first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is underway in Mumbai amid much fanfare as the five franchises battle to buy the best players available. While marquee names such as Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur won big bucks, the auction did throw some surprises as some famed players went unsold. Among those who so far have not been bought by any franchise are Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates, Englishwomen Danni Wyatt, and Heather Knight, Aussie seamer Megan Schutt and Indian leggie Poonam Yadav. The inaugural season of the WPL is all set to begin on March 4 in Mumbai.
Here's the full list of unsold players:
|Player Name
|Base Price (in INR)
|Hayley Matthews
|40 Lakh
|Suzie Bates
|30 Lakh
|Laura Wolvaardt
|30 Lakh
|Tammy Beaumont
|30 Lakh
|Heather Knight
|40 Lakh
|Sune Luus
|30 Lakh
|Danni Wyatt
|50 Lakh
|Chamari Athapaththu
|30 Lakh
|Taniya Bhatia
|30 Lakh
|Anushka Sanjeewani
|30 Lakh
|Sushma Verma
|30 Lakh
|Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|30 Lakh
|Amy Jones
|40 Lakh
|Shamilia Connell
|30 Lakh
|Freya Davies
|30 Lakh
|Megan Schutt
|40 Lakh
|Jahanars Alam
|30 Lakh
|Lea Tahuhu
|30 Lakh
|Ayabonga Khaka
|30 Lakh
|Shakera Selman
|30 Lakh
|Sarah Glenn
|30 Lakh
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|30 Lakh
|Poonam Yadav
|30 Lakh
|Inoka Ranaweera
|30 Lakh
|Alana King
|40 Lakh
|Afy Fletcher
|30 Lakh
|Fran Jonas
|30 Lakh
|Leigh Kasperek
|30 Lakh
|Nadine de Klerk
|30 Lakh
|Salma Khatun
|30 Lakh
|Jess Jonassen
|50 Lakh
Earlier, Smriti Mandhana became the first woman player ever to be sold. The southpaw went almost seven times her base price - INR 50 Lakh - and was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping sum of INR 3.4 Crores. The opening batswoman stirred quite a bidding war between RCB and Mumbai Indians with RCB coming triumphant in the end.
Mumbai, unfazed by Mandhana bidding, managed to get Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. The skipper who had a base price tag of INR 50 Lakh, eventually fetched INR 1.8 Crores. Among other Indian players, Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning inning of 53 not out off just 38 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World T20, was bought by Delhi Capitals. Rodrigues, with a base price of INR 50 Lakh, was sold for a staggering INR 2.2 Crores.
Among the foreign players, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and Englishwoman Nat Sciver-Brunt were sold for INR 3.2 Crores each. Gardner went to Gujarat Giants while Nat Sciver was bought by Mumbai Indians. The other big foreign names sold at auction were Aussie Ellyse Perry, New Zealander Sophie Devine, Protea Shabnim Ismail, and West Indian Deandra Dottin.
A total of 449 players went under the hammer at the start of the auction for 90 spots in five franchises. The teams bidding for players are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. All the matches of the event are scheduled to be held in Mumbai.