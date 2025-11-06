/WPL 2026 retentions: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Jemimah, Shafali stay; Laura Wolvaardt released by Gujarat Giants

India’s ODI World Cup-winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma are among the big names retained by Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams ahead of the 2026 mega auction. In a live show on Thursday (Nov 6), broadcasters revealed the full list of retained players. Each team could keep a maximum of three Indian capped players, two overseas players and two uncapped Indian players.

Mumbai Indians have held on to captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, and G Kamalini. Players like Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, and Yastika Bhatia have been released into the auction pool.

Delhi Capitals have kept Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and uncapped Niki Prasad. That means stars like Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav, and N Sree Charani are among those released.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, and Richa Ghosh. They’ve let go of Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, among others.

UP Warriorz have gone for a fresh start, keeping only Shweta Sehrawat, the young India batter who shone in the 2023 U19 World Cup. They have released captain Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kranti Gaud.

Gujarat Giants have retained Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, while releasing players like Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, and Kashvee Gautam.