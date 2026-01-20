/WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as injury replacement for G. Kamalini

Mumbai Indians (MI) have added fresh spin power to their squad in WPL 2026 by signing Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for the injured wicketkeeper-batter G. Kamalini. The move comes at a crucial stage of the tournament as MI push for a strong finish in the league phase and look to strengthen their bowling attack. Vaishnavi, who recently made her international debut for India, joins the team for a fee of INR 30 lakh.

She has already shown promise at the highest level, picking up five wickets in five T20I matches during India’s recent series against Sri Lanka. Her calm approach and ability to control the run flow in the middle overs make her a valuable addition to the MI setup.

This will be Vaishnavi’s first appearance in the Women’s Premier League. Interestingly, she had gone unsold in the mega-auction ahead of the 2026 season, which was held before her international debut. Since then, her performances in the Indian jersey have changed her fortunes, earning her a place in one of the strongest teams in the competition. She was also part of India’s Under-19 squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2025, adding to her growing list of achievements.

On the other hand, Kamalini’s injury is a setback for the Mumbai Indians. The franchise has not shared details about the nature of her injury, but her absence will be felt. She had played all five matches for MI this season and was an important part of the batting and wicketkeeping unit. With her ruled out, Rahila Firdous is now the only recognised wicketkeeper left in the squad, which could test the team’s balance going forward.

