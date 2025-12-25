LOGIN
Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3

Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 18:30 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 18:40 IST

This year witnessed five memorable hat-tricks across cricket formats, with bowlers delivering match-turning performances in IPL, ODIs, T10, and women’s international tournaments.

Yuzvendra Chahal
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-changing hat-trick in IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After removing MS Dhoni, he went on to dismiss Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad in the same over, finishing with figures of 4 for 32.

Maheesh Theekshana
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana claimed an impressive ODI hat-trick against New Zealand in Hamilton. The Sri Lanka spinner dismissed Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Daryl Mitchell across two overs, becoming the seventh bowler from his country to achieve this feat.

Zaman Khan
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Zaman Khan

Zaman Khan delivered a memorable hat-trick in the Abu Dhabi T10 League while playing for Ajman Titans. The pacer removed Odean Smith, Shahid Bhutta and Uzair Khan on consecutive balls, ending the match with excellent figures of 4 for 19.

Rachal Andrew
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rachal Andrew

Rachal Andrew starred for Vanuatu in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier with a crucial hat-trick against Indonesia in Fiji. She dismissed Ni Luh Dewi, Dara Paramitha and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, finishing with figures of 3 for 10 in a narrow seven-run victory.

Vaishnavi Sharma
5 / 5

Vaishnavi Sharma

Vaishnavi Sharma created history at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian bowler claimed a hat-trick by dismissing Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah against Malaysia, finishing with an impressive figures of 5/5.

