WPL 2024 Points Table: RCB, MI on top with four points; Check latest team standings and schedule for WPL 2024
Story highlights
WPL 2024 Points Table: So far, all five teams have played their opening matches in the second season for WPL and given thrilling performances. Fans can catch the matches live on Sports18 and JioCinema.
WPL 2024 Points Table: The Women's Premier League 2024 commenced on February 23 with an intense match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the WPL 2024 Final on March 17 at 07:30 pm IST.
So far, all five teams have played their opening matches in the second season for WPL and given thrilling performances. Fans can catch the matches live on Sports18 and JioCinema.
WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated
Here's the updated points table for Women's Premier League 2024.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|2
|U.P Warriorz
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|0
|2
|0
WPL 2024 Teams And Squads
Delhi Capitals
Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam MD, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu
WPL 2024 Full Schedule
Here's the full schedule for Women's Premier League 2024:
- February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
- February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
- February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
- February 26 – UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
- February 27 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
- February 28 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
- February 29 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
- March 1 – UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
- March 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
- March 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
- March 4 – UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru
- March 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- March 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
- March 7 – UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- March 8 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi
- March 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
- March 10 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
- March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi
- March 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
- March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
- March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi
- March 17 – Final in Delhi
(With inputs from agencies)