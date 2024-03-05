Defending champions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians have once again hit the ground running in the 2024 edition as they bid to retain their crown. A star-studded side that contains national and international stars is also serving as a launch pad for some of the best domestic talent in the country. Humairaa Kaazi, a local Mumbai all-rounder spoke exclusively to WION as she opened up on her journey and why being a player with Mumbai Indians is so special. Hey Kaazi, how many points are we fighting for in #DCvMI today? 😅#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/A069DTTi22 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 5, 2024 × The 30-year-old born in Mumbai was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 2023 WPL season where she went on to win the title with the side. Humairaa has featured in over eight games until now in the WPL, since her debut in 2023. In the ongoing 2024 season, she has featured in clashes against UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which were played in Bengaluru.

This comes after a stellar domestic season where she amassed 285 runs in 10 games to help Mumbai win the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in November 2023. Speaking to WION’s Aditya Pimpale she also reflected on how challenging it was for her despite numerous societal challenges and overcoming the odds.

Question: How excited are you for this season of the WPL with Mumbai Indians?

Answer: I think it has been really amazing to play in a group that is like a family where everyone takes care of each other. Mumbai Indians really feels like a second home for me because of the atmosphere we have here.

Question: Is Mumbai Indians the best place you could have been considering you all have a very strong bond and leadership in the ranks?

Answer: If you look at the international talent there at Mumbai Indians, they are the best at what they do. At Mumbai Indians, we get to see a different set of players who have done well for their nation and the learnings are helpful for me. As a domestic player, the first WPL was really helpful for me and only Mumbai Indians could make it possible for me.

Question: You are working with Harmanpreet, a leader in her own rights, talk us through that relationship.

Answer: I think just being around Harmanpreet is something really special when you have so much to learn from her. What is really special is her composure on and off the field, the calmness she shows during the match. The way she takes the game away from the opposition, there is always something to learn from her. Whenever she is batting, I observe her closely as there is always something to learn from her.

Question: What was it like watching Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the opening match with five runs needed on the final ball?

Answer: I think that moment was like winning another final after we beat Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting match. They had played some brilliant cricket in the past but winning the match on the final ball was like wow, we all felt that we had won the WPL again. It is something that is not done every day in women’s cricket, but that moment from S Sajana was courageous.

Question: What are the challenges you faced during your cricketing journey and how was the support of the family?