Sri Lanka selectors bank on recalled wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella's 'experience' in upcoming T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka selectors think Niroshan Dickwella's experience will be useful heading into the T20 World Cup and hence he was recalled into the side for the ongoing Bangladesh T20Is. The batter, however, didn't feature in the first T20I on Monday (March 4) but Sri Lanka still ended up on the winning side in a thrilling contest.

"We were looking for someone to play in the top order [with the injuries to Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera]. We looked at Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle and Dikka [Dickwella], but the first two are still quite young. It was difficult to pick them based purely on their most recent performances," Sri Lanka selector and former batter Upul Tharanga.

"We spoke to the captain, as well as the coach, and they also felt Niroshan Dickwella was the best option at this time because heading into a World Cup, his experience will be useful," he added.

Dickwella has played 28 T20Is for the national side but has fallen back in the pecking order for quite some time now. In 28 matches, the left-hand wicketkeeper-batter has scored 480 runs at a strike rate of 131 with a highest of 68. In all T20s, Dickwella has 2,420 runs to his name in 130 matches at a strike rate of 140 and a highest of 79 not out.

As for the first T20I, Sri Lanka survived a scare as Bangladesh almost chased down 207-run target. Kusal Mendis (36-ball 59), Sadeera Samarawickrama (48-ball 61 not out) and stand-in skipper Charith Asalanka (unbeaten 21-ball 44) were the main architects of Sri Lanka's 206/3 in 20 overs.