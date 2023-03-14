WPL 2023 Points Table: Check updated points table and live streaming details for Women's Premier League 2023

WPL 2023: The Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The first-ever WPL was met with a lot of excitement from cricket fans across India. After the last match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, the WPL 2023 points table has seen a change. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continues to be at the bottom of the table. They have faced back-to-back five defeats in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals defeated them in the last game by six wickets. The Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table with exceptional numbers. MI has managed to win all four games so far. They have a net run rate of +3.524 and eight points.

As we are halfway through the WPL 2023, let's look at the WPL updated points table after the 11th match between DC and RCB.

WPL 2023 Points Table

The Mumbai Indians are in excellent form with four wins, eight points and an NRR of +3.524. The Delhi Capitals are the second place. They also have eight points. However, they lost one of the matches. Thus, their NRR is 1.887. Furthermore, the UP Warriorz are in third place in the WPL 2023 points table with four points.

Here's the full WPL 2023 updated points table.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 4 4 0 3.52 8 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 1.89 8 UP Warriorz 4 2 3 0.02 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -3.4 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 -2.11 0

WPL 2023 Live-Streaming

Where can I watch the Women's Premier League live on TV?

Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, you can watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 on Sports18 Network.

Where can I live stream the WPL 2023?