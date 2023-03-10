WPL 2023 orange cap & purple cap updated: Saika Ishaque grabs purple cap while Meg Lanning tops orange chart

WPL 2023 orange cap & purple cap updated: The inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is underway in India. Seven matches of the league have already been played with Mumbai Indians sitting firmly at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the race for orange cap and purple cap is also on among batters and bowlers. As of March 10, the purple cap is held by Mumbai Indians-W while the orange cap is held by Delhi Capitals-W.

Meg Lanning, the captain of Delhi Capitals, has maintained a tight grasp on the top spot in the WPL Orange Cap standings. She was adept at navigating the circumstances and appeared at ease during her 43-run innings in the last match. She fell short of scoring three consecutive fifty-point games. After three matches, the Australian international has scored 185 runs.

Meanwhile, Shafali Verma lost a few spots in the Orange Cap rankings after recording her second consecutive poor performance. Only two more runs were added to her total, which currently stands at 103. In the race for second place, Hayley Matthews registered a shaky knock during the run pursuit. In three games, she has 156 runs in her account. WPL 2023 Purple cap list

Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians, who now holds the purple cap, increased her lead atop the WPL Purple Cap standings by taking important wickets of DC's big three Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. She was named the Player of the Match with final numbers of 3-13 from her three overs in her last match. She has taken 9 wickets so far in the WPL 2023.

Hayley Matthews is competing in the race for the Purple Cap in addition to her outstanding performance in the race for the Orange Cap. She took three wickets for the second game in a row, moving her into second place in the Purple Cap rankings, just one wicket behind Saika Ishaque. She now holds six wickets in her account. WPL 2023 points table updated

On Thursday, March 10, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by an eight-wicket margin to maintain their lead in the first Women's Premier League (WPL 2023). MI has now won three straight games. They have won every game with substantial margins. They defeated Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) by 143 runs to start the tournament before crushing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) by nine wickets.