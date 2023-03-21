ugc_banner

WPL 2023: MI condemn RCB to 6th defeat of season; await DC's result to secure direct final berth

Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

WPL 2023: MI drop drop curtains on RCB's miserable campaign with 4-wicket win Photograph:(Twitter)

Mumbai Indians dropped curtains on Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) miserable Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign as they beat them by four wickets and will now await for Delhi Capitals's result later in the day to secure a direct passage into the final on Sunday. 

Mumbai Indians dropped curtains on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) miserable Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign after they won by four wickets on Tuesday, March 21. The win for Mumbai means that they have kept their hopes alive for a direct spot in the final of the WPL while they await on Delhi Capitals’ result later in the day. Asked to chase 126, MI won the contest with 21 balls to spare as Amelia Kerr led the charge.

