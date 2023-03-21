WPL 2023: MI condemn RCB to 6th defeat of season; await DC's result to secure direct final berth

Mumbai Indians dropped curtains on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) miserable Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign after they won by four wickets on Tuesday, March 21. The win for Mumbai means that they have kept their hopes alive for a direct spot in the final of the WPL while they await on Delhi Capitals’ result later in the day. Asked to chase 126, MI won the contest with 21 balls to spare as Amelia Kerr led the charge.