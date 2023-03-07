WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: When & where to watch match live on mobile, TV- Check playing XIs, points table

WPL 2023-GG-W vs RCB-W Live: Gujarat Giants will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, March 8. In the last match of Gujarat Giants against UP Warriorz, Giants faced a deadly defeat in a nail-biting match. Team Giants faced their back-to-back second loss in the tournament after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the opening match by 143 runs.

The Giants would not want to continue this streak and try their best to gain at least one win by winning this match.

RCB on the other hand has got their campaign off to a woeful start as they lost by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, they were defeated by 9 wickets. After facing two defeats each, both the teams will look forward to thrashing down each other and this would be an interesting watch.

Here are all the details of the first WPL 2023 match:

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women – Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants:

Beth Mooney/Sushma Verma, S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

WPL 2023: Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 4 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 3 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 2 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 2 0 5 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: When the match of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Changellers Bangalore will be played? - Date

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Wednesday, March 8.

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: Where the match of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Changellers Bangalore will be played? - Venue

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Wednesday, March 8 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: At what time Gujarat Giants and Royal Changellers Bangalore will square off? - Time

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 pm IST.

TOSS: The Women’s Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: Where to watch the match of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Changellers Bangalore on TV?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network.

WPL 2023- GG-W vs RCB-W: How to live-stream the match of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Changellers Bangalore on mobile?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

