WPL 2023 DC vs UPW Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2023 Live

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams have won the opening matches in the first-ever Women's Premier League. Delhi Capital defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match and secured second place in the WPL points table. Tara Norris received the 'player of the match.' Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning played a high-scoring inning. UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants under the captaincy of Alyssa Healy. Grace Harris received the player of the match, and Kiran Navgire scored a half-century. UP Warriorz are in third place in the WPL points table after Delhi Capitals.

Here's everything you need to know about the WPL match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. We have mentioned the live-streaming details, match details, and squad details for the WPL DC vs UP 2023.

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Match Details

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz be played?

The venue of the fifth match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh is Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz be played?

Match five between DC and UPW will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz start?

Delhi Capitals will square off with Uttar Pradesh Warriorz on March 7. The DC vs UPW match will start at 07:30 PM.

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Squad Details

Here are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Live-Streaming Details

Where can I watch WPL DC vs UPW live TV telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where can I live stream the WPL DC vs UPW on mobile?