WPL 2023 Point Table: Women's Premier League, upcoming matches schedule & live streaming details
The first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League has begun. Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Giants in the first match of 2023. Check points table here.
The first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League has begun. Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Giants in the first match of 2023. Currently, the MI is heading the WPL points table with two points and a net run rate (NRR) of +7.150. The Gujarat Giants are not off to a great start as they faced defeat in the third match of WPL 2023 from the UP Warriorz. In the second match of WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. The fourth match will commence on Monday, March 6, 2023, between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here is the updated points table of the Women's Premier League after three matches. We have also mentioned the upcoming schedule and live-streaming details for WPL 2023.
WPL 2023: Points Table
Here is the updated WPL 2023 points table. MI are at the top, followed by Delhi Capitals.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7.15
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|UP Warriorz
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.374
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-3.765
WPL 2023: Schedule
Here are the upcoming matches of Women's Premier League 2023 with their date, time and venue.
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar-06
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-07
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-08
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-09
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-11
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-12
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-13
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-14
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-15
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-16
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-18
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-18
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|03:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-20
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|03:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
|Mar-21
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM IST
|Brabourne – CCI
|Mar-24
|Eliminator
|07:30 PM IST
|DY Patil Stadium
WPL 2023: Live Streaming
Where can I watch the Women's Premier League live on TV?
Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, you can watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 on Sports18 Network.
Where can I live stream the WPL 2023?
You can watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 on the JioCinema App.