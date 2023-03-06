WPL 2023 Point Table: Women's Premier League, upcoming matches schedule & live streaming details

The first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League has begun. Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Giants in the first match of 2023. Currently, the MI is heading the WPL points table with two points and a net run rate (NRR) of +7.150. The Gujarat Giants are not off to a great start as they faced defeat in the third match of WPL 2023 from the UP Warriorz. In the second match of WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. The fourth match will commence on Monday, March 6, 2023, between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here is the updated points table of the Women's Premier League after three matches. We have also mentioned the upcoming schedule and live-streaming details for WPL 2023.

WPL 2023: Points Table

Here is the updated WPL 2023 points table. MI are at the top, followed by Delhi Capitals.

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 2 7.15 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 3 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 2 0.374 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 -3 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 -3.765

WPL 2023: Schedule

Here are the upcoming matches of Women's Premier League 2023 with their date, time and venue.

DATE MATCH TIME VENUE Mar-06 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-07 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-08 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-09 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-14 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-24 Eliminator 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2023: Live Streaming

Where can I watch the Women's Premier League live on TV?

Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, you can watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 on Sports18 Network.

Where can I live stream the WPL 2023?