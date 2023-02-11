WPL 2023 Auction sold and unsold players: Check full players list, purse & base price, Date, Time, Venue, live

WPL 2023 Auction sold and unsold players: Women’s Premier League auction 2023 is all set to get underway on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. The auction starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. This is going to be the most exciting event of the inaugural season of the WPL as teams will be built from scratch. A total of 1525 players had registered themselves for the WPL auction 2023 but BCCI has cut it short to just 409 players, including 163 overseas players. With 5 teams playing in the inaugural season, a total of 90 players are expected to get sold in the auction. As of now, we will provide you with the list of players expected to bag big during this auction, while also giving you a sneak peek of the list of players expected to go unsold!

How many players are expected to get sold? WPL 2023 Auction

The squads can include between 15 and 18 players, and there are a maximum of 90 places available. There could be up to 30 non-Indian players who get teams since each team can have up to six foreign players. Additionally, eight players from Associate teams can make it to the shortlist.

How many players will go unsold? WPL 2023 Auction

Out of the total of 409 players, a maximum of only 90 players will get sold! This means that at least 319 players will go unsold!

WPL auction 2023 team purse and base price details

The auction purse for the inaugural season is INR 12 crore ($1.46 million approximately) per franchise. International players can choose their base price from a range of INR 30 lakh (roughly $36,000 USD) to INR 40 lakh (roughly $48,000 USD), or INR 50 lakh (roughly $60,000 USD), while uncapped players can choose between INR 10 lakh (roughly $12,000 USD) and INR 20 lakh (roughly $24,000 USD).

WPL auction 2023 list of sold players (expected)

Devine, Ecclestone, Gardner, Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, and Perry are all part of the first set, with Matthews being the only one with a base price of INR 40 lakh. Teams would want to sign multifaceted players because they could give them a chance to perform with consistency, which may result in competitive bidding. Later sets will feature players like Lanning, Healy, Deepti, and Kapp, among others, thus teams might start slowly.