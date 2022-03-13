Would they have done it against India? Brathwaite slams England for 'disrespectful' tactics vs West Indies

West Indies held their nerves to pull off a draw in the first Test against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. Asked to chase down a target of 286 runs in their second innings, West Indies were in a spot of bother on Day 5 having been reduced to 67/4 inside 35 overs. However, Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder put on an unbeaten stand to help the hosts salvage a draw in the first Test.

Joe Root-led England took the game down the wire and didn't accept a draw till the final over of the day was bowled. Despite West Indies having six wickets in their hands heading into the final hour of play, England decided to continue bowling. Root & Co's tactics baffled many as the pitch was offering nothing and West Indies had as many as six wickets in hands.

West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Brathwaite was not at all impressed by England's decision to continue bowling till the final over of the day as he slammed Root & Co for being 'disrespectful'. Brathwaite alleged England would not have done the same had there been a team like India or Australia opposite them in the game.

"If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left," Brathwaite said on BTSport.

"Would England have done that if it were an Ashes Test? Would they have done that against India, New Zealand, Pakistan? I think the answer is no, so why have they done it against us?" - he added.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list with 92-run knock in pink-ball Test vs Sri Lanka

Talking about the Test match, batting first, England rode on Jonny Bairstow's 140 to post a strong total of 311 runs on the board in their first innings. In reply, Bonner played a sublime knock of 123 runs to help West Indies post 375 runs in their first innings. England then scored 349 runs in their second innings to hand West Indies a tricky target of 286 runs.

West Indies got off to a poor start in their second innings and lost their top order cheaply before Holder and Bonnershared an unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket to secure a draw for the hosts.