World Para Athletics Championships 2025: 'Sensational' Simran Sharma sprints to gold in women's 100m T12 final; scripts history

Indian athletes delivered stellar performances on day 7 of the ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, adding four medals to its tally. Sprinter Simran Sharma etched her name in the record books by clinching India’s first-ever gold in the women’s 100m T12. She blazed through the finish line in 11.95 seconds—her personal best—and became the first Indian para-athlete to run the event in under 12 seconds.

In the men’s high jump T47, Nishad finally struck gold after a string of silver-medal finishes at major tournaments, including previous editions of the World Championships and the Paralympic Games. His leap of 2.14m not only clinched the top spot but also set a new Asian record. Continuing her consistent form, 25-year-old Preethi Pal secured a bronze in the women’s 200m T35, while Pardeep Kumar—a former soldier and mine blast survivor—won a well-deserved bronze in the men’s discus throw F64 with a top effort of 46.23m.

There was disappointment, however, for Sachin Khilari, who had won the last two editions of the men’s shot put F46. He narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. With these wins, India’s medal count received a significant boost, further establishing its reputation as a rising force in global para-athletics. The results also signal promising momentum heading into the final days of the championship.

“I feel very good. It was a dream,” Simran said, reflecting on the moment after winning the gold medal on home soil. “I have been practicing here for the past 5–6 years. I am proud of myself for the first time,” she added with a smile. Before this race, she had never won a medal in the 100m category. “I am enjoying. It is fun to run for my country. I feel like a soldier,” she expressed passionately. “Everyone came to support me. Everyone came to see my race. Thank you so much for this."