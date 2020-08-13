World Cup winning midfielder Matuidi leaves Juventus, set to join Beckham's Inter Miami

French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matudi has left Italian giants Juventus by mutual consent after three years, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday.

Matuidi joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had one year left on his contract but is now reportedly set to move to the United States to play for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

Matuidi has been a mainstay of Juventus midfield since moving from Paris in 2017 and cemented his spot in the XI with his powerhouse presence in the heart of the pitch.

"Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract," Juventus said in a statement.

"With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action."

Matuidi was crucial to France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup final where France defeated Croatia 4-2. He went on to lift three Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup for Juventus.

During his six-year stay at PSG, the French midfielder won four Ligue 1. He had earlier played for French club Troyes and Saint Etienne.

Matuidi played 98 games for Juventus in Serie A and 133 times in all competitions, second only to Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (134).

He helped Juventus win a ninth Serie A title in a row this season. But the club's failure to advance past the Champions League last 16 led to the sacking of coach Maurizio Sarri after a single season. He has been replaced by former Juventus and Italy star Andrea Pirlo.

"To have been a member of the Juventus family is a dream come true, an honour," Matuidi wrote on Instagram.

"I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that.

"I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14. Thank you Juventus, a very real thank you."