World Cup Tentative Schedule: India vs Pakistan likely on 15 October, Check India's matches as per draft

The tentative schedule for the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup is out. According to ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has submitted the draft calendar for the World Cup 2023 with the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been forwarded to participating nations for input before the final schedule comes out next week. The event will include a total of ten teams. Eight of these teams have already been determined, with two more qualifying for the main competition through the qualifiers.

According to the revised fixture list, India will kick off their World Cup campaign against World Test Championship 2023 winner Australia on 8 October in Chennai's Chepauk stadium. The Men in Blue's most anticipated match versus archrivals Pakistan is on 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, as per reports.

The competition will commence on 5 October. The first match will be a rematch of the previous final, which took place in Ahmedabad between incumbent champions England and New Zealand.

While India's league matches will occur in nine cities, Pakistan's will be in five. Their campaign kicks off on 6 October against one of the two teams who will advance from the Qualifier to the World Cup. Pakistan will face Australia on 20 October in Bengaluru, Afghanistan on 23 October, South Africa on 27 October in Chennai, Bangladesh on 31 October in Kolkata, New Zealand on 5 November in Bengaluru, and England on 12 November in Kolkata.

World Cup Tentative Schedule: India's Key Matches

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Here's India's draft schedule presented by the BCCI to ICC.