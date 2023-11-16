World Cup: Rassie van Dussen picks a blinder to send Mitchell Marsh packing at Eden Gardens – WATCH

South Africa, Australia, One-Day game, exceptional catches – everything goes hand in hand. Proteas Rassie van der Dussan picked a blinder at cover-point, diving towards his right to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two-handed catch was the most-good-looking one of the match thus far, bringing the crowd to its feet. Such were the reflexes that even Marsh took a couple of seconds to believe that it happened.

Kagiso Rabada provided the breakthrough by bowling it on a good length, provoking Marsh to go for the drive. Although he got trapped, a mistimed shot led to the ball not travelling as much as Marsh had wanted. As a result, he found Rassie standing on the cover point, stunned the crowd with his catch.

Australia nearing another CWC final date

Following an inning of a lifetime by David Miller, who smashed his maiden World Cup knockout hundred (101 off 116 balls), helping South Africa post 212 in the first innings, Australia raced towards the halfway mark inside the 20th over.

Travis Head and David Warner got Australia off to a flying start, adding 60 for the first wicket in just six overs. Markram got introduced into the attack in the next over and broke the partnership by removing Warner clean bowled on 29, having hit four sixes and a four during his brief stay.

Marsh was the next one to follow, getting out on a duck.

Head kept the aggressive stroke play going from one end, completing his maiden CWC semis fifty. Although he, alongside Smith, survived close chances, with their catches getting dropped, Keshav Maharaj bowled a Jaffa to tear into Travis' timbers on 62.