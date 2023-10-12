World Cup: De Kock’s 109 dampens Australia as South Africa win by 134 runs

A consecutive World Cup 2023 hundred by Quinton de Kock and three wickets by Kagiso Rabada helped South Africa inflict a superb 134-win over Australia in Lucknow on Friday.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Australia, unlike how they performed against India in their CWC opener, leaked runs, with Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins looking clueless against South African openers. Although there were a few missed chances, and even batters got deceived early on, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock had South Africa rolling inside the first ten overs.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen got out after scoring 35 and 26, respectively, while de Kock notched a back-to-back World Cup hundred, putting South Africa in the driver’s seat.

Fresh from his record-breaking quickest CWC ton against Sri Lanka, Aiden Markram completed a fifty (56 off 44), and one of the better batters of spin bowling, Heinrich Klaasen, contributed with 29.

While Australian bowlers did well in restricting South Africa to 311/7 in 50 overs, dropping six catches came as a blow to the side in this clash. Glenn Maxwell was the star bowler for the Aussies, picking two for 34 in ten overs, including a maiden.

Australia got off to a poor start, losing both openers (Mitchell Marsh on seven and David Warner on 13) inside the seven overs, with a scorecard reading 27/2. Steve Smith chipped in with a few fours before getting trapped in front of the wickets off Rabada on 19. At that time, Australia was reduced to 50 for three.

Just when it looked like Josh Inglis, who replaced Alex Carey in the XI for this game, could turn the tide around for his side, a peach of a delivery by spearhead Rabada broke his stumps, and Australia’s hopes of going for a win. With Maxwell and Stoinis failing with the bat, Australia found them in hot waters.

Two questionable dismissals of Smith and Stoinis had the Australian camp seeking answers.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc steadied the sinking ship with a 69-run stand. Much like how Australian batters gifted away their wickets, Starc flirted with a bouncer off Jansen to find de Kock.

Maharaj picked Labuschagne on 46 soon after to dampen Australia’s hope of winning this game.

Captain Cummins tried his luck with some boundaries but fell prey to Tabriaz Shamsi on 22.

Shamsi removed Hazlewood on two to wrap up Australia's innings on 177.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE