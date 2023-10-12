He’s not finished yet: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma scoring more hundreds in World Cup 2023

India captain and opener Rohit Sharma slammed several records with his match-winning 131 against Afghanistan on Thursday in World Cup 2023. While he became the batter with the most sixes in international cricket, surpassing West Indian veteran Chris Gayle, Rohit also edged past legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of the batters with the most CWC hundreds (seven and counting). Hailing the Hitman, as most of Rohit’s fans call him, Ravi Shastri praised him.

Talking highly of the right-handed batter, Shastri said achieving what Rohit has done in three Cricket World Cups fewer than the great Sachin, is a huge achievement.

"Seven hundreds across eight years in World Cup cricket is a fabulous achievement. It's not easy to have that hunger and come back. Even Sachin Tendulkar needed 6 World Cups. And this guy, in 3 World Cups in a span of eight years has got seven centuries," Shastri said while speaking to the host broadcaster.

He added with the form that Rohit finds himself in, he can add a few more to his tally in this edition of the World Cup.

"It's a lot and he is not finished yet. There are a lot of games left in the tournament, and as an opening batter, early doze in the tournament with more league matches coming, if you start getting hundreds, then there is every chance you might add two or three," Shastri added.

‘His bat flow against pace and spin makes him deadly

There aren’t many batters in world cricket who hit the ball with the sweet timing and placement the way Rohit does, with most pundits echoing the same thoughts every time. With his incredible ability to play the pace and spin with the same bat flow, Rohit stands out as one of the best openers in the modern-day game.

Speaking on the same lines, Shastri said, “There is one word you associate with Rohit Sharma which you cannot use with too many other players. When in full flight, he is unhurried in whatever he does. Even where there is intent and he is chipping down the track, he is in no hurry. The flow of the bat is the same – against pace and spin. He has got natural timing and power.

"It's a deadly combination. When you have these two, you make even the biggest grounds in the world look small,” he added.

While Rohit found form, India peaked at the right time, winning their opening two CWC clashes.

The host team will next face arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14) in Ahmedabad.

