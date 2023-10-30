World Cup 2023: With one foot in semis, India seek Hardik Pandya’s injury update

The Indian Team is bashing everyone left, right and centre in this World Cup 2023. With the win over England in Lucknow, they have almost sealed their place in the semis, but India has Hardik Pandya’s injury status to worry about. The ace all-rounder tore his ligament in his left knee during the Bangladesh game and has been out since. Although his return date remains uncertain, the team is said to receive an update in a couple of days.

Following India’s 100-run win over England the other night, the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey informed everyone about Pandya’s injury status, saying the management is in touch with Hardik and the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), expecting an update in a couple of days.

"The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA [National Cricket Academy] as well," Paras Mhambrey told media following India’s win over England. "We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days. But we'll see."

With Pandya ruled out with an ankle injury, India made two changes to their XI for the then-next game against New Zealand, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami while sitting out Shardul Thakur. That combination did wonders for the team since, with Shami picking nine wickets in two contested matches (five vs NZ and four against England).

Suryakumar got out cheaply against New Zealand but scored a gritty 49 against England on the two-paced pitch in Lucknow, helping India put a fighting total on board.

Courtesy of a collective bowling show, India defended a mediocre target of 230, wrapping up England on 129. With this, India now has one foot inside the World Cup semis.

Who goes out when Hardik returns?

No captain likes tinkering with the winning combination, but given what value Pandya adds to the team, his inclusion is certain when declared fit. So, who goes out when Hardik returns to the side?

Considering how well Shami has bowled, India will go ahead with the same attack in the remaining matches, leaving either Suryakumar or Shreyas Iyer to choose from.

Surya was among the runs and showed composure during the England outing, while Iyer got exposed playing the pull shot and getting out in the same manner. Even though

SKY’s knock looked convincing, considering the backing Iyer got in the lead-up to the World Cup, he is likely to get an extended run.

So, if Hardik returns to the playing XI, he will likely replace Suryakumar Yadav.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE