World Cup 2023 Warm up matches full schedule: check date, time, venues, live-streaming details, squads

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm up matches full schedule: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is all set to kick-off in nine days. The first match of the 2023 edition is set to take place between England and New Zealand. Both were the finalists of 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup. The match is slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will open its campaign against five-time champion Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Rohit Sharma & Co. will enter the ODI World Cup 2023 as the world no. 1 team in all three formats of cricket. India hasn’t won an ICC trophy since 2013.

The Men in Blue will look to end the decade-long World Cup drought to become the winner of this season’s Men’s ODI World Cup.

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, all 10 participating teams will take part in two warm-up matches each. These warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India from September 29 to October 3.

India will be up against defending champions England and the Netherlands in their two matches, which are set to take place in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Here are all the details of the upcoming warm-up matches before the final showdown:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm up matches full schedule: Full Schedule

September 29, 2023 - Friday

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30, 2023 - Saturday

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 2, 2023 - Monday

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 3, 2023 - Tuesday

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

When will World Cup 2023 Warm up matches be Started? – Date

World Cup 2023 Warm up matches will start on 29 september 2023

What Time World Cup 2023 Warm up matches Will begin? Time

World Cup 2023 Warm up matches Will begin at 2:00 PM IST

What are the venues for World Cup 2023 Warm up matches? – Venue

World Cup 2023 Warm up matches will played at India (Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad).

ICC World Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India and will be available to watch for free on mobile.

