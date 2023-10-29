ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: 'Utter domination', Fans rejoice as India crush England by 100 runs

LucknowEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate their victory at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Fans were ecstatic after the win as Indian bowlers showed their class and pushed the defending champions to the brink of a WC exit

Indian men's cricket team continued their unbeaten run in the ODI World Cup by crushing England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night. Defending a modest target of 230, England were flattened on 129 as India won the contest by a 100-run margin.

Batting first on a sluggish track, India did well to reach the 229-run total, riding on enterprising innings from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. England bowlers were up to the task today but the batters let them down.  

With a space in the knockouts all but gone for England, the Three Lions would hope to finish in the top-7, so as to secure a place in the 2023 Champions Trophy. ICC has confirmed that group standings at the World Cup will decide the eight teams at the premier event. 

As for India, their winning juggernaut will now roll over to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where they will face Sri Lanka. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Abhinav Singh

Football. Cricket. Politics. Geopolitics. In no particular order.

