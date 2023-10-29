World Cup 2023: 'Utter domination', Fans rejoice as India crush England by 100 runs

Indian men's cricket team continued their unbeaten run in the ODI World Cup by crushing England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night. Defending a modest target of 230, England were flattened on 129 as India won the contest by a 100-run margin.



Fans were ecstatic after the win as Indian bowlers showed their class and pushed the defending champions to the brink of a WC exit.

Chasing 230, with dew around, it had to be England's game. But such is their descent in this tournament that they never looked like getting these. It is an astonishing dismantling of a very good white ball team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2023 ×

We lose the toss, lose early wickets, put a low score, and have to defend with much dew on the ground.

And we win by 100 runs.

Monstrous.#INDvsENG — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 29, 2023 ×

The architects of the Modern Indian dominance of Cricket have been Bumrah & Shami.



Almost criminal to not have them together. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 29, 2023 ×

Loved the brand of cricket played by #TeamIndia today! It was a joy to watch them play like this. Well done! 🇮🇳👍



#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/irwkpyy1Ap — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 29, 2023 ×

Cheer up @MichaelVaughan I think England can still qualify... For Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in top 7 🤞🏽😏 #INDvENG #CWC2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 29, 2023 ×

It’s the bowlers that win you tournaments! 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 29, 2023 ×

Batting first on a sluggish track, India did well to reach the 229-run total, riding on enterprising innings from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. England bowlers were up to the task today but the batters let them down.