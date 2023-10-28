World Cup 2023: 'This is as bad as it gets', Shakib Al Hasan despondent after Netherlands loss

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan did not mince any words after his team went down tamely against the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup in India. Shakib said the defeat at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (Oct 28) evening was "as bad as it gets" for the Bangladesh side.

Chasing a modest target of 230, Bangladesh floundered big time as none of the batters could conjure a big score - eventually losing the contest by 87 runs.

"I thought we bowled very well. We should have restricted them to 160-170. We have been very poor with the bat throughout the tournament. This is as bad as it gets. It is very difficult from here. We need to take this on our chin," said Shakib at the post-match ceremony.

"Throughout this tournament, we have been struggling big time. Not sure what is going on in our mind. It has been very unlike us," added Shakib.

Netherlands eye top-4 spot

Meanwhile, winning captain Scott Edwards said the team set its plans ahead of the match and managed to execute them.

"We were saying if we could get 220 plus, we were in the game. The bottom-order guys got us to a very competitive total. The bowlers have been awesome. Aryan, Colin, Bas everyone. We have been superb on the field. Bit of everything," said Edwards.

The Dutch captain has introduced the 'total cricket' brand of playing, inspired by football and so far, it has worked wonders for them. He added that the system back home was finally producing players that could sustain the rigours of international cricket.

"The system's getting a bit more professional back in the Netherlands. We've had a good 18 months, we expect big things from our players. We feel we're putting in a lot of work and it's nice to get the results. We always spoke at the start of the tournament of giving us a chance to make the semis."

For his brilliant four-wicket haul, Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Pretty special day. We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis, and for that we need to win games. It was a great comeback after the performance against Australia. You have to keep winning matches if you have to make the final four."

With the defeat, Bangladesh have all but bowed out of the tournament. It would take some stunning effort and a handful of results to fall in favour of the Bangla Tigers to progress in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)