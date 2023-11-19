World Cup 2023: 'My century doesn't matter', Rohit Sharma's comment surfaces after his 47 in final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma ended his World Cup campaign with a brisk 47-run knock against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the tournament, Rohit's intent at the start has allowed India to set the game beautifully and now a video from before the start of the tournament reveals the mindset that the Indian captain had cultivated.

In the video, Rohit said it doesn't matter if he gets a century, the important part is that the team should win the tournament.

"Even if I don't get a hundred or two but we should win the World Cup. This is my main goal. My century doesn't matter (Bhale hi mera ek hundred lage ya do lage ya lage he nahi, lekin World Cup jeetna hai hume. Ye main goal hai. Mera 100 ho ya iska ho ya uska ho usse koi fark nahi padta)," said Rohit in an interview to YouTuber Vimal Kumar.

Although Rohit ended the tournament with only a single century, his starts have been the cornerstone of India's dominant campaign. On a sluggish Ahmedabad pitch that might slow down later, Rohit looked at ease, up until the dismissal.

Recounting the obsession of the fans to equate situations with the past, Rohit said despite his five centuries, the team crashed out of the tournament in the last edition.

"We have habit of expecting what happened last time to happen this time as well. It should have been done like this. It should have been done like that. I scored five centuries in 2019 Cricket World Cup but we lost in the semi-finals. We don't want that to happen again. So everything should not happen like Cricket World Cup 2019," he added.

Rohit's record in World Cup 2023:

11 innings | 597 runs | Avg 54.27 | SR 125.94 | 1 X 100s | 3 X 50s | 31 sixes



- Most sixes in a World Cup



- Most runs by a captain in a World Cup



- Second highest strike rate in a World Cup (Minimum 400+ runs)



- 401 runs at a strike rate of 135 in overs 1 to 10 (the most in the tournament)

India vs Australia

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss in the big final and offered the hosts to bat first. Despite the strong start from Rohit, India lost three wickets in the first 11 overs, putting pressure on Virat Kohli. The Indian no.3 steadied the innings for a bit and reached his fifth consecutive half-century of the tournament.

However, soon after, he chopped one back onto the stumps, leaving India in a perilous situation once again. As of the last update, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease with Australia firmly on top in the game.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj